California health officials announced on Friday, 5 March, that the state will allow reopening of outdoor stadiums, ball parks and theme parks beginning April 1st.
Under new rules, bookings will be restricted to local area residents and there will be a ban on indoor dining.
California has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases since mid-January. The state has so far recorded more than 53,000 Covid-related deaths.
In a statement, California’s health secretary Mark Ghaly said it was the right time to reopen the state’s outdoor attractions.
“California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” he said.
The news was welcomed by Disneyland‘s president Ken Potrock, who said the theme park was looking forward to receiving guests with responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world.
Along with Disneyland, other attractions permitted to admit visitors include Magic Mountain and Universal Studios.
Other outdoor venues such as ballparks and stadiums will also be able to accept a limited number of visitors.
Live performances, sports with fans can begin in all tiers of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Theme parks open in Red tier, which for Los Angeles, could be as soon as March 29. Numbers in L.A. County are expected to reach the red tier threshold next Tuesday. They then just need to stay there for three consecutive weeks to qualify LA parks for reopening.
Capacity will be limited to between 15% and 35%, depending on each county’s tier system for restrictions, health officials said.
