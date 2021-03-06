Other outdoor venues such as ballparks and stadiums will also be able to accept a limited number of visitors.

Live performances, sports with fans can begin in all tiers of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Theme parks open in Red tier, which for Los Angeles, could be as soon as March 29. Numbers in L.A. County are expected to reach the red tier threshold next Tuesday. They then just need to stay there for three consecutive weeks to qualify LA parks for reopening.