The Federal Government has said that states who have not met the criteria for vaccine safety won’t get share of the about four million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, adding that President, Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will receive shots of the vaccines on Saturday to dissipate vaccine hesitancy amongst Nigerians.

Shuaib said, “After we are able to get our strategic leaders to publicly demonstrate that these vaccines are safe, the plan is to now go to the state level to start the launch at the treatment centres of the states and also get strategic leaders such as governors to publicly take the vaccines.

“By the time all of these happen, we will have finished all of the necessary preparations, we will have created a dashboard that will track very carefully the status of the preparedness of the states.

“We will not be sending vaccines to the states that have not fulfilled all of the criteria that will ensure that if the vaccines get to the states, they are going to be safe.

“For example, we have communicated to the states that they have to wrap up their security around their cold stores because these are very valuable vaccines and we do not want a situation where vaccines are taken to the states and criminal elements take advantage to vandalise these stores.

“We are also aware that during the #EndSARS vandalisation, there were some cold stores that actually suffered. I know that the state governors are trying to fix those but we have to verify that those are ready to receive our vaccines.

The NPHCDA boss also enjoined Nigerians who wish to receive the vaccines to register on the website of the agency.

