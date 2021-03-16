A 16-year-old girl identified as Joy Ezemaka has been raped and strangled to death by an unknown person(s).

The sad incident occurred at Ubulu-Uku area of Delta State and family members and residents of the community are crying out for justice.

A civil society group, Concern for Peace and Societal Survival Asaba (COPASS) also launched an advocacy cry for justice by printing branded posters of the victim.

They called on members of the community as well as security agents and human rights groups to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

This sad incidence comes barely a year after #JusticeforUwa trended across all social media platforms in Nigeria.

The 22-year-old student of the University of Benin, Uwavera Omozuwa, was said to be studying in her church close to her home when she was brutally raped and a fire extinguisher was used to hit her on the head.

She was subsequently hospitalized, however, died three days later.

The incident generated anguish across Nigeria, with many calling on the police to apprehend the culprits.

It was barely three weeks after the death of Uwavera Omozuwa when a similar incident happened in Ibadan, Oyo State. A young lady identified as Barakat was raped and murdered her family house’s bathroom.

Three similar cases occurred around the area and the Oyo State Police Command arrested on Sunday Shodipe who was alleged to be the mastermind of the serial rape and murders in the State.

