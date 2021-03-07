On Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, more popularly known as Daddy Freeze, who was fined N5m by a Rivers Court for committing adultery with Benedicta Elechi, his partner now, has kicked against the fine and has vowed to challenge the court order in a court of appeal.

A high court sitting in Port Harcourt had ruled that the radio broadcaster should pay N5 million as compensation to Paul Odekina, the husband of Benedicta Elechi, a woman with whom Daddy Freeze had an affair with.

Freeze and Elechi were said to have had a romantic union when they were married to different partners, a situation that resulted in the birth of Jason, his son, in 2015. Odekina filed a lawsuit against Freeze, accusing him of adultery.

In a court verdict delivered on February 18, the judge had ruled that Daddy Freeze pays a fine as “damages” to Odekina.

Reacting to the verdict in a video, Freeze said the judgement was served in his absence. He pointed out that the case has been handed over to the appeal court, where he hopes to receive a “fair” judgment.

“I was never served, so that judgement was obtained in my absence. What do we do? We go straight to the appeal court. A lot of people are not aware that the judgement isn’t final until it gets to the supreme court,” he said.

“I’m very confident in the judicial system and I do believe I will receive a fair judgement. It is very unfortunate that I cannot comment on any of the issues raised in the judgement as it is before the court of appeal.

“Everything will be revealed in due time. Notwithstanding, there are issues I can comment on especially with regards to my own divorce case in Lagos that I can see creeping up on Facebook.

“My marriage to Opeyemi Morenike Oni didn’t break down due to adultery, social media, or whatever she is claiming. It broke down because of domestic violence. I have court papers to prove it.”

