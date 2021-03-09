Following a Federal High Court order for On Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, more popularly known as Daddy Freeze , to pay the sum of N5m for committing adultery with his live-in lover, Benedicta Elechi with whom he bore a son, Jason, in 2015, the said lover is alleging that her ex husband, Paul Odekina, assaulted her while they were married.

Revealing this via her social media, Elechi shared a medical report revealing that she was given anti-inflammatory drugs following an “assault” by Odekina.

“The above named presented to our centre with neck pain, headache, and voice hoarseness. thought to have been due to a scuffle with her ex. The impression made was of stress-induced laryngeal oedema,” the report read.

In the caption, Elechi wrote: “We live in a country where the rights of women are nonexistent. Today (referring to International Women’s Day) is a day, when women all over the world, come to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

“We should be observing a moment of silence for the fearless women, who fought to the death for the rights of women and children and raising our glasses to a toast…to all the strong women that have fought and continue to fight for the abolishment of archaic practices and the reformation of laws that have enslaved women for decades in unison.

“But no, as women, living in this part of the world, it will be hypocritical for us to partake in this celebration. This day should mark a call to action for accelerating gender parity, gender equality, and reforms that will protect our fundamental rights as women. We owe it to the girl child.”

Benedicta Elechi had initially accused her ex husband, Paul Odekina of abandonment and sexual impropriety (alluding he is gay) but was unable to provide proof of this.

