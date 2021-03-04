The family of Katsina born billionaire businessman, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, has been thrown into mourning following the tragic demise of their son, Nura Dahiru Mangal.

It was learnt that Nura died in a ghastly power bike accident.

A close family source revealed that Mangal’s son died when his Power bike crashed along Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic at about 4 pm on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Nura Mangal is a Master degree holder from a University in London.

He will be buried on Thursday, March 4, 2021, by 10 am.

Alhaji Mangal is one of the directors of Oando where he has millions of dollars of investments.

The billionaire, whose son Dikko married Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s daughter Aisha in 2017, is reportedly worth around $765 Million.

Recently, there were reports that Alhaji Mangal threw plenty of funds into the just concluded elections in Niger Republic, backing the establishment candidate Mohamed Bazoum for Presidency.

Mangal, who is known for cross-border businesses with Niger, raised the tone of his relationship by getting involved with the country’s politics.

In a report by PRNigeria, Mangal via proxy presented 100 vehicles to the Bazoum campaign in Maradi, the Nigerien border town, which President Buhari is linking with Kano by rail.

Meanwhile, friends of the deceased have taken to Facebook to mourn his demise.

