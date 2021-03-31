Dare-devil armed robbers, on Tuesday, attacked a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Delta state leaving three people dead and others injured.

The Street Journal learnt that the incident happened at the UBA branch in Issele-Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

As soon as the armed robbers arrived, workers and customers were forced to scamper for safety.

According to several reports, the operation which lasted for more than an hour, led to the death of three residents while others sustained bullet injuries.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a resident of the community who witnessed the incident said the armed robbers, who invaded the bank also had some of their gang members stationed at target locations in the community.

“The armed robbers came well prepared. It was like an American action movie. The robbers had sophisticated weapons. Sounds of gunshots rented the entire village while the operation was on. There was panic everywhere and the police were nowhere to be found. As they were shooting sporadically, stray bullets hit someone and she died immediately and others had bullet wounds.

“Our hopes were dashed as we were counting on the police station in the town. As this was going on, we heard the Divisional Police Officer and his men had gone into hiding somewhere else. We heard that the robbers earlier visited the police station and were searching for the DPO and his men but the police who got wind of their presence quickly took cover. The destruction at the bank was massive.

“If I am not mistaken, three years ago, the same bank was attacked and robbed and some millions of naira were stolen. So many people, especially customers were left with serious wounds. When today’s robbery incident was going on, so many of us were calling lines made available to the public to reach out to the security outfit code-named ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ that was inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last year, but unfortunately, they never showed up till the robbers left the community.”

Meanwhile, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the robbery incident, saying, “The command is already at the top of the situation. Our men are presently in the bush trailing some of the gang members who ran into the bush. For the now, we don’t have the accurate number of casualties.”

Below are graphic photos from the scene

