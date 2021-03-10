In an early morning attack along the Benin-Ore expressway in Ondo State, Dare-devil armed robbers killed a Young Shall Grow and Ezenwata luxury bus drivers.

The Nation reports that the incident paralysed activities on both sides of the road, as protesting luxury bus drivers blocked all inbound and outbound traffic for over 10 hours as they insisted on being addressed by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Commissioner of Police on what is being done to assure them of their safety.

The drivers expressed shock that where the incident occurred was close to a military checkpoint, yet the helpless victims got no assistance for the over one and a half hour for which the operation lasted.

It was learned that the robbers struck in a brand new Toyota Sienna SUV, with which they made their escape after robbing six passengers. The Sienna has registration number LSR 354GK, while the luxurious buses, belongs to The Young Shall Grow and Ezenwata.

The dead drivers who drove the two buses were identified as Francis Duru and Sunday Wahwa.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the driver of the Sienna said the robbery operation started at about 2 am when the robbers snatched his vehicle after robbing all the passengers in the vehicle.

He said the robbers, thereafter, used the vehicle to block the road, adding that on sighting the roadblock, the driver of one of the luxury buses tried to escape and in the process, he was shot point-blank with a bullet piercing his heart.

He explained that the robbers tried to force the driver’s door open but he resisted, a development that made the thieves shoot him with one of the bullets shattering his hand, while another lodged in his heart killing him instantly.

While some of the passengers were robbed at gunpoint, others jumped out of the window into a nearby bush.

One of The Young Shall Grow Motors drivers, who spoke on anonymity, said they have reported the incident to their management.

It was gathered that investigation was ongoing.

