In his first public speech since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago, former US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024, attacking President Joe Biden, and repeating his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election.

“Who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time, Trump said amidst cheers from his supporters at the annual session of the committee.

Speaking at the Conservative political action committee in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, 28 February, the 74-year-old leader, who left the White House on 20 January, stopped short of announcing to run for the president in 2024, although he gave enough indications that he is moving in that direction.

“We will take back the house, we will win the senate and then a Republican president would triumph the White House. I wonder who that will be, who, who, who will that be, I wonder, he said smiling.

Slamming the Biden administration, Trump has claimed that the country has gone from “America First” to “America Last” in just one month.

Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split votes of conservatives, and called on his supporters to unite for defeating the ruling democrats in the 2022 mid-term polls.

Trump, weeks away from Washington, do not appear to have dimmed his anger at Republicans who voted to impeach or convict in a failed congressional effort to hold him responsible for inciting a deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January. He singled out several such Republicans by name, like Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and suggested he would support candidates who opposed them in Republican primaries. “Get rid of them all, he said. Several Republican leaders, including his top critic Senator Mitt Romney, have said that they will support Trump in his presidential bid, if he wins the 2024 Republican party primary. Romney has said that Trump will win the party’s primary, if he decides to run for president again. Opinion polls have shown that Trump, who is the first US president to have been impeached twice, is highly popular among Republican party members and supporters, and way ahead of others. Tearing into the 40-day rule of the Biden administration, Trump also said that it was anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science. “We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad it would be and how far Left they would go. “In just one short month, we have gone from ‘America First’ to ‘America Last’, Trump said. Listing out some of the key achievements of his administration, Trump asserted that he handed Biden’s new administration a modern-day medical miracle in terms of vaccines for COVID-19. “I pushed the FDA (food and drug administration) like they have never been pushed before. They have never been pushed like I pushed them. I didn’t like them at all, but once we got it done, I said I now love you very much, he said. He also accused Biden of opening up borders for illegal immigrants. “Trumpism means strong borders, it means law enforcement, very strong protection for the second amendment, support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years, Trump said. In his speech, the former president reiterated his allegation that there was massive electoral fraud in the November 2020 presidential elections and asserted that he had actually won it. However, poll officials and Congress have certified that the election’s results were in favour of Biden. Trump’s allegations of electoral malpractice have been thrown out by various US courts, including the Supreme Court.

