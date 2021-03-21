A former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has apologised over some comments he made about Igbo presidency in 2023.

Okupe, in a Twitter post on Saturday, said only through a national consensus can an Igbo emerge president in 2023.

The former aide added that such a consensus cannot emerge until the core north forgives the Igbo over the 1966 coup that led to the killing of Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto.

“A national consensus for Igbo presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup,” he had tweeted in a now deleted post.

His comments did not go down well with some Nigerians, who took to the micro blogging platform to lambast the former aide.

Amid the backlash, Okupe, took to his Twitter handle to apologise to Igbos and other Nigerians who were offended by the post on Igbo presidency.

“I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos and other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on igbo presidency and the north. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead I wanted 2 help actualise the dream. I regret the said post, and I am truly sorry,” he wrote.

