There was drama at the Anambra State Police Command headquarters when a 40-year old woman recently arrested over the alleged abduction of children (two boys and a girl) and ritual killing went amok while being interrogated.

Rejoice Raymond who claimed she adopted the kids from one Sabina Izuora, a staff of the Social Welfare Department of the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at the rate of N3,050,000 verbally attacked both police officers and journalists in the course of being interviewed.

It would be recalled that the Police had on February 19, 2021, arrested the suspect and her aged mother at No.13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Street for allegedly confining the kids inside different rooms, and subjecting them to physical and emotional torture without food, leaving them unconscious.

The children were rescued and the police had recovered some fetish substances, blood-stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items at the scene of the incident.

However, during question and answer sessions with journalists yesterday, the suspect suddenly went amok, and almost physically attacked one of the newsmen, however, the cuffs on her hands prevented her.

She said,

“You’re very stupid for asking me questions about how I make my money! I think I’m here with respect to the children, not for my business to be investigated.

“You may wish to know that I supply clothes to Area Command, CPS at Okpoko, NEPA office, Magistrates and high courts since the 90s. I travelled to Cotonou to bring goods for over 20years.

“Later, I joined okada business before joining keke business which I’m currently into. Besides, I’m also a pastor. What is N3m to me?” she replied a reporter who asked how she got the money she adopted the kids with.

The suspect said she adopted the children with the necessary documents from the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, adding that she had since been treating them as her biological children.

She further denied knowledge of the bruises on the body of the children until a day before her arrest.

She insisted the Police should investigate the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and not her.

She added, “You journalists and the Police should rather investigate the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and find out what is happening there and not me.

“Let us meet in court. I adopted the children legally with the necessary documents. So I am not afraid of the allegation.

In reaction, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Mrs Ndidi Mezue, said Sabina, now at large was not a staff of the ministry, adding that all documents presented by the suspects were forged.

“I can assure you that ever since we assumed office till date, we have a clean slate on issues relating to child abduction,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...