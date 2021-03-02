Convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday stormed the Abuja Magistrate Court in company of a native doctor.

A former presidential candidate in the last general election was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year Eve in Abuja.

He was subsequently arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

In January 2021, the Magistrates’ court sitting in Wuse Zone II, Abuja, admitted Sowore and four others bail in the sum of N20 million each.

Like this: Like Loading...