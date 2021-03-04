Notorious bandit leader, Rufai Maikaji who is said to have led over 100 gunmen to cause havoc in Kaduna State, has been gunned down by military troops.

Speaking on the development on Thursday, Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Home Affairs and Internal Security said Rufai Maikaji was killed after painstaking checks with security agencies and careful exploitation of numerous human intelligence sources.

He said:

“The Kaduna State Government can authoritatively confirm that one Rufai Maikaji and dozens of his fighters were neutralized during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The aerial missions in which ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his gang were neutralized were conducted in late February when he (Rufai Maikaji) and the bandits under his command, on sighting ground troops, escaped from Anaba village of Igabi LGA where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.

“The prompt response by the air platforms ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices.”

‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his group were fingered to be responsible for the killings, kidnappings, and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs, especially in the following locations: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku general area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

‘Rufai Maikaji’, according to Vanguard, began his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA.

He then grew to become a household name in the banditry space.

While security agents assured residents that they would crackdown on other accomplices of the bandit leader, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the military for taking down the bandit leader and his cohorts.

El-Rufai further assured them of the firm commitment of the government and people of Kaduna State in the ongoing operations against the bandits throughout the state.

