A commercial bus driver, on Tuesday, March 16, hacked an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Obasu Segun Godwin, to death at Anthony road in Lagos.

Explaining how the incident occurred, the General Manager of the agency, Olajide Oduoye, said Obasu and his colleague, Adeniyi Hakeen, were attacked by commercial drivers while on their way home.

He said the commercial driver became angry after his vehicle was impounded by other LASTMA officials for flouting traffic laws.

The general manager said the driver and his accomplices used machetes and other dangerous weapons to inflict serious injuries on the LASTMA officials, a development that led to the death of Obasu.

According to him, what was more disturbing was that the two officers were in mufti and were going home after completing their morning shift as the Suzuki bus drivers went amok, seeking any LASTMA officer to attack for carrying out their statutory duties.

“Obasu was struck severally with machetes, resulting in deep lacerations on the head and his eventual death, while Adeniyi Hakeem, who was also attacked in a similar fashion, has been hospitalised and in a coma,” Oduyoye said in a statement made available to newsmen.

Oduyoye noted that seven of the suspected killers had been apprehended and handed over to the police, while the driver of the bus and others are still at large, assuring that the police would conduct a proper investigation.

The LASTMA general manager stressed that the case will be pursued to the end and those involved will face the wrath of the law.

Like this: Like Loading...