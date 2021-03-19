Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said it would do so “at the earliest opportunity”.

Authorities did not name the impacted facility. Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant, does have a refinery just southeast of Riyadh. That refinery produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other products for consumption around the kingdom’s capital.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks into Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, in recent weeks.

“Our armed forces carried out at dawn today an operation with six drones which targeted the Aramco company in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh,” said Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman, without describing the targets he said were hit.

Sarea said operations against Saudi Arabia will continue and escalate as long as Saudi “aggression” against Yemen continues. He also warned “foreign companies and citizens” to avoid military sites and key infrastructure.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015, months after the rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The war has ground into a stalemate since then, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.

The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster with mass hunger, disease, and poverty largely caused by the war. Now mired in stalemate, the conflict has killed about 130,000 people including more than 12,000 civilians.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts most of the drones and missiles that the Houthis launch at airports, airbases and energy infrastructure, but some do inflict damage.

On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles were intercepted en route to targets including an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil-loading facility.

A residential compound in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco was also targeted.

In renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war, the United Nations and the United States have urged the Houthis who are also pressing an offensive against the government-held city of Marib in Yemen to turn to negotiations rather than military escalation.