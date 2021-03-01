Salihu Yakasai, the media aide to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was recently sacked has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This development was made known by his brother, Abdullahi, who confirmed this on Twitter.

“Alhamdulilah. My brother @dawisu is out. Thank you all! #freedawisu,” he tweeted.

Following Yakasai’s arrest, many Nigerians took to social media to condemn the act which came after he criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for the incessant kidnappings in the country.

The father of the governor’s aide, a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, revealed that his son was arrested on his way to a barbing salon in Kano.

Confirming the aide’s arrest, the DSS’ spokesman, Peter Afunanya, had said Dawisu was arrested in connection to his criticism of the Buhari regime.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,” he had said in a statement.

The aide had called on President Buhari to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

The aide has in October 2020, criticized Buhari, a development that led to his suspension from office. He, however, was reinstated a few weeks later.

Like this: Like Loading...