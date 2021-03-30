To mark this year’s Easter celebration, the federal government has declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021, as Public Holiday.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on Tuesday while urging Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

The minister admonished that this year’s Easter Celebration be used to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of the country.

Aregbesola in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, assured that the government would leave no stone unturned in dealing with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business, I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Aregbesola called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.

Like this: Like Loading...