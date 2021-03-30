CrimeRecent News

EFCC arrest suspected female internet fraudster in Delta

EFCC
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a 24-year-old lady, Queen Jonathan for her alleged involvement in Bitcoin Scam.

The anti-graft agency arrested the female suspect on Friday, March 26, in Oghara, Delta State.

It was gathered that upon interrogation, the suspect revealed she presented herself as one Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin, on Instagram, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

An Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone was among the items recovered from the suspect. The EFCC further disclosed that the suspect has made a useful statement and will be arraigned in Court as soon as the investigations are complete.

