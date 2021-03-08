A former Minister of State for Power, Mohammed Wakil, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged financial mismanagement of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Wakil, a native of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State and a law graduate from the University of Maiduguri who served the government during Jonathan’s administration, was picked up from his residence in Abuja.

According to PRNigeria, the former minister is expected to be arraigned in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday over some alleged fraudulent payments involving the PHCN.

It would be recalled that the EFCC, in 2018, had arraigned Wakil, and four others at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State, for another case of alleged receipt of $115 million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to fund the 2015 general elections.

The former Minister was also a member of the National Assembly and vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

During former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s administrations from 1999 to 2003, Wakil was the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

However, the EFCC is yet to release a statement concerning the arrest of Wakil.

