Fraudsters, totaling nine, were on Thursday arrested by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The suspected fraudsters were reported to have been picked up at Anjogolo Estate, Oluyole Estate, Bashorun and Airport Road, all in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following series of intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The internet fraudsters are Uthman Dolapo, Amoo Riliwan Babatunde, Olatayo Ojeyina, Oris Kehinde, Cyril Stephen, Odusanya Olusoji, Audu Olusegun, Adigun Martin and Folarin Ikeoluwa.

Five cars, laptops, mobile telephone sets and some incriminating documents were recovered from the internet fraudsters.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

In a related development, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday sentenced one Wusu Opeyemi to five months imprisonment for criminal impersonation.

The offence contravenes section 22(2) (b)(I) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.)Act, 2015.

The 22-year-old undergraduate, who was arrested on October 14, 2020, was prosecuted on one count amended charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, for fraudulently presenting himself as Jenny Smith, an American lady.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur, prayed the court for his conviction.

Abubakar consequently convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison. He also ordered Wusu to restitute the sum of $500USD (Five hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, and forfeit his Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, Justice Abubakar convicted Komolafe Olajide and Olaniyi Omobolaji over fraudulent impersonation. The offence is contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i), and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the Cyber Crimes Prohibition, Prevention Act, 2015. The duo were convicted on a separate count charge of fraudulent impersonation preferred against them by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Komolafe, 30, who claims to be a Computer Science graduate from Osun State University was arrested on January 22, 2021. In the course of investigation, a some incriminating documents were said to have been recovered from his email. Upon arraignment on an amended charge after a plea bargain agreement, he pleaded guilty. Abubakar thereafter convicted and sentenced Komolafe to six months imprisonment with an option of N300, 000 (Three hundred thousand naira) fine .

