Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has vowed to eliminate corruption out of Nigeria.

According to him, the rule of law and the fear of God shall be his guiding principles.

Bawa, who spoke on Nigerian Television Authority’s ‘One-on-One’ program on Friday, identified corruption as an encumbrance hampering the sustainable growth of the country, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck to deal with the menace.

Bawa said:

“We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria. We are in the habit of worshipping people that have money in society, but never bother to ask questions about their source of income. In winning the fight against corruption, we are engaging all stakeholders including religious leaders, community leaders, and others. We are going to embark on massive public enlightenment to sensitise people on the need to shun corruption in all its forms.”

Bawa, vowing to fight corruption with all his powers as allowed by law, said:

“I will continue to do what is right. The Commission under my watch will continue to abide by the rule of law. If anybody asks me to do anything contrary to my conscience or against the rule of law, I will resign my appointment”.

He stated that fighting corruption was an onerous task that should not be left in the hands of EFCC alone and urged Nigerians to stop glorifying corruption and corrupt people in the society.

Bawa vowed that the EFCC under his watch would not relent in its determined efforts to bringing all corrupt elements, high or low in this country to justice.

“We have just created Directorate of Intelligence. We need to re-engage ourselves with all our stakeholders in the fight against corruption because this is something we cannot do alone, all hands must be on deck,” he noted.

Speaking on the directive that all bankers should declare their assets before June 1, 2021, Bawa said there is no going back on the directive.

He stressed that the law permits the Commission to investigate the assets of public officers including bankers.

“There is a law called Bank Employee Declaration of Assets, Act 1986. We are not saying they should declare their assets to us. What we are saying is that they should declare it to the statutory bodies. We are going to be calling for it. As a Commission, we need to know what you have as a banker. Come June 1, 2021, we are going to be asking for it.” the EFCC boss insisted.

Bawa, during the conversation, noted that contrary to pubic opinion, the EFCC was not notorious for media trial.

“There is nothing like media trial. It’s part of our responsibilities to let the public know about our activities and what we are doing to sanitise the country. This is enshrined in Section 6 of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004.”

