Following the violence that trailed the House of Assembly bye-election in Ekiti East Local Government Area, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has said that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Babatunde Mobayo, must be held responsible for it.

The violence, it was gathered, led to the killing of a policewoman and two others.

The Street Journal also gathered that popular female politician, Senator Olujimi escaped by whiskers when the gunmen struck.

Vanguard also reported that a member of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) was also hit by a bullet.

In a statement by Lere Olayinka, the PDP’s Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, the Police Commissioner was accused of shielding government thugs, even after credible evidence of their criminal acts were presented to him.

According to them, it was sad that blood-letting always followed Fayemi’s footsteps whenever he is at the helm of affairs in Ekiti.

The statement read in part:

“During Fayemi’s first tenure, it was in this same Omuo Ekiti that Michael Ipinlaye and Kehinde Fajuyi were killed by his (Fayemi) thugs while Foluso Ogundare was killed in Akure Ekiti and Ayo Murphy Jeje and Juliana Adewumi were killed in Erijiyan Ekiti.

“Also, during the 2019 local government elections in which only APC contested, one person was killed in Ikere Ekiti.

“It’s sad that just because of a House of Assembly bye-election, a policewoman was killed in Omuo Ekiti today, by thugs unleashed on the people by the APC government of Dr Kayode Fayemi,” Olayinka said while calling out the CP.

“Maybe the Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, CP Mobayo Babatunde will act now that one of his officers was killed in Omuo Ekiti today, by Fayemi’s thugs.

“When the thugs sent to assassinate me and Dayo Akinleye invaded GNN Hotel in Ado Ekiti on October 24, 2020, and CCTV footages were made available to the police, nothing was done.

“Today, the thugs have killed a policewoman and two other people. Let’s see what Ekiti State Police Commissioner will do this time around.

“And most importantly, let’s see if CP Mobayo will stop being complicit in government-sponsored attacks in Ekiti State by arresting those killers led by Dele Omojola (Marshall) who invaded GNN Hotel in Ado Ekiti and attempted to kill me and Hon Dayo Akinleye on October 24, 2020.

“As for us in the South-West PDP, the blood of that policewoman and the two other people killed in Omuo Ekiti today will be on the head of CP Mobayo because he refused to act decisively when he should,” he concluded.

