Men of the Nigerian police force have in recent times, come under unprovoked attacks, some of which have led to their deaths and the wanton destruction of police buildings and stealing of police properties by unscrupulous elements.

These attacks which have mostly happened in Essien Udim Local Government Area , Akwa Ibom State, has prompted the state commissioner of police, Amiengheme Andrew, fdc, Psc (+) to react via a press release signed on his behalf by the state’s public relations officer, SP Odiko Macdon (ANIPR).

“Whereas the remote and immediate causes of these unprovoked attacks are unknown, a discreet investigation is on the way to unravel same and seek lasting solution.

“The Commissioner of Police, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel who were out maintaining the peace yesterday, 30th March, 2021 which led to the demise of CSP Ben Ajide who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others, while four others are missing.”

The commissioner condoled with families of the victims of the attack and assured residents of a thorough investigation that will bring the perpetrators to book.

“The CP hereby deeply condoles with the deceased families and wish to assure same and members of the public that the Command under his watch will not be deterred in carrying out its assigned constitutional mandate and will do all within its powers to bring perpetrators to book.

“The Police Boss therefore calls on members of the public to volunteer useful information, he further assures that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality, while urging all critical stakeholders to be united and form a formidable front in order to bring the menace to an end,” the press statement concluded.