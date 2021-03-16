Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Kallas who became the Baltic nation’s first female head of government in January, said late Monday, 15 March she was feeling well apart from a small fever and hasn’t developed any other symptoms.

The 43-year-old politician said in a statement; “I have a small fever, and the positive test result is not what I expected.

“I am closely monitoring my health and staying at home until I recover. I will continue performing my duties as head of government from home, as in e-Estonia, government meetings and other consultations can successfully also be held online.”

She urged everyone to keep alert and follow safety precautions, wear a mask indoors, reduce their contact with other people, work remotely if possible and stay at home as much as possible to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.

The Prime Minister had been in a 10-day self-quarantine until last Thursday as a close contact of a positive case and tested negative for the Coronavirus at the end of the quarantine.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million people, has seen a substantially worsened Coronavirus situation in the past few weeks and the country’s health care system and hospitals are having increasing problems in accommodating Covid-19 patients with current resources.

The country recorded 1,281 daily new coronavirus cases on Monday, putting the total tally to 86,086 with 728 deaths. Authorities say 711 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals across the nation.

