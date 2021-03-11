Businessman and politician, Tony Prest is set to debut a reality TV show aimed at promoting polygamy in the country.

The forthcoming show, known as ‘Billionaire’s Wives Search’, is said to be “the first search for wives reality show in Nigeria.”

The first season of the show will feature Prest who is a brother to former beauty queen, Helen Prest-Ajayi, as he hunts for three wives to marry traditionally.

Prest Jazz Hotels, a Lagos-based establishment owned by the politician who was a 2015 governorship candidate in Delta state, shared the flyer of the show on his social media page. The flyer contains a terse description which read “going back to our beautiful polygamous roots.”

According to the organisers, the winner of the show’s debut season will get “a loving husband and father to your children and brand new cars for winning three wives.”

Others include “abroad residency as well as world travel and holidays four times in a year.”

Those eligible for the show include people who are between 18 to 70 years of age and must be “looking for love, happiness and marriage. Other requirements are that applicants must be pan-African, believe in polygamy, and be African.

The organisers added that people of all religion are welcomed but placed preference on adherents of African traditional religion.

However, details of when the show will commence have not been revealed.

