Amid the ongoing legal battle between her and late Dr. Tosin Ajayi’s first family, former beauty queen, Helen Prest-Ajayi has announced her appointment as a non-Executive Director of Bank Nevis International Trust Services Ltd, BONITS.

The former Miss Nigeria made the announcement on her Facebook page.

Helen stressed that she has always been an advocate of financial inclusion because global financial opportunities is a necessity for economic growth and development.

Helen wrote:

”I am delighted to accept my appointment as a non-Executive Director of Bank Nevis International Trust Services Ltd. BONITS

“I have long been an advocate for financial inclusion as I believe that lack of access to global financial opportunities is a major challenge for development and growth.

“BONITS, with offices in the Eastern Caribbean off the coast of Mexico and Venezuela, Dubai, West Africa and East Africa and affiliation to Bank of Nevis International Inc, specialises in Global Migration Investment.

“The company’s mission is to enable individuals to invest impactfully and provide asset protection while enhancing their global mobility through a second passport issued by St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship and to be the preferred provider of trust and company formation services.

“I look forward to bringing my experience to bear to help the company fulfil its mission of enabling more people to have access to global investments with greater global mobility”.

The Street Journal recently reported that the crisis within the family of late Dr Tosin Ajayi, the Founder of First Foundation, had taken a new turn as his children from his first wife, Yemisi, were in a legal battle with Helen over his properties in her care.

It was gathered that though he was separated Yemisi for about a decade before moving on with Helen, the late doctor never divorced his first wife.

Dr. Ajayi lived with Helen for about 25 years and they had a daughter together but were never legally married. Punch reports that the doctor died without leaving a will.

