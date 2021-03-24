Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor, on Tuesday demolished a building belonging to a former deputy governor of Edo, Dr Pius Odubu alongside those belonging to Mike Etemuagbon and Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, both allies of Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor of the state.

Odubu described the demolishing of his building occupied by his younger brother and his family, as an unfortunate incident, noting that the matter was already before the court.

He said he had read in the Nigeria Observer newspaper in January that his Certificate of Occupancy to his property situated at Dennis Osadebe Avenue in the Government Reserve Area in Benin had been revoked.

“The information came to me this afternoon, March 23 that my property situated on Dennis Osadebe Avenue have been demolished by agents of the government on the directive of the governor.

“Before now, my attention was brought to a publication in the Observer newspaper in January that the C of O of my property has been revoked without prior notice given to me.

“I went to court over the matter and I am surprised that after they have been served, the government still went ahead to bring down my house. My younger brother and his family were in the house when it was brought down and they did not give them a notice or allowed them to remove any of their properties before destroying the place,” he said.

Mrs Precious Odubu, narrating what happened said that at about 4pm, she noticed some strange looking policemen, who came into the compound and approached them to inquire about their mission.

“The way they came in, not through the main gate, I was afraid and asked about their mission, and they told me that they wanted to demolish the house, and if there are children in the building, they should be brought out.

“Without even waiting for my response, they just brought in their bulldozers and started destroying the house without allowing us to remove our properties,” she stated.

Like this: Like Loading...