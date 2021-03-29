Alhaji Rabe Ibrahim Jibia, a newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on Security, Daura Zone, to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has died.

According to reports, Alhaji Jibia slumped on Saturday, March 27, during the wedding fatiha of the daughter of the Special Adviser on Security matters to Governor Masari, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina at Banu Commasie, GRA Katsina.

The aide, who was said to be a former personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS), was rushed to the Government House Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Alhaji Jibia has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, close associates have taken to social media to mourn his demise.

One Surajo Sa’eed Gachi wrote, “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. May Allah do it for Alhaji. Rabe Ibrahim answer to death, he is the S.A on SECURITY OF DAURA ZONE. Today is 2 days that we spent a day with him in Katsina, so we are saying goodbye! This life has no certainty, may God make us die in faith, amen.”

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. May Allah do it for Alhaji Rabe Ibrahim Jibia to answer death. May God have mercy on him and make paradise his final abode,” Sanusi Usman wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...