Gbenga Adekoya, a former personal assistant of Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied claims that his life was threatened in connection with the crisis rocking the former aviation minister’s marriage to Precious Chikwendu.

Some domestic staff of the ex-minister had recently accused him of sexual harassment and assault. The most recent is a video where it was alleged that Fani-Kayode once threatened his former PA with a hammer.

But Adekoya, the ex-staff captured in the footage, denied any threat to his life.

“I received a call about a supposed video concerning an allegation against the chief as to having a threat on my life. I’m alive and living. I never had any issue with the chief (Fani-Kayode) in all my dealings with him,” the ex-PA said.

“I did my job as expected. If there had been a threat, I don’t think I will still be here doing my business. Concerning the video, we had a couple of frames we needed to hang in the house and I don’t think there was any issue then.

“I don’t even know who recorded the video. There was somebody in the house who attacked me with a knife. The person should be the one who leaked this video. I wish they can come out and defend what I’m saying.

“This is the same person that attacked me on different occasions there in the house, even threatened to poison me. If we can judge this, tell me who is placing a threat against who. I don’t have any issue with the chief.

“Ask the policemen and bodyguards, I left Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s house peacefully, safe and sound with no issue and no blemish. Before I left, he told me something,

“He said, ‘Gbenga, you’re a young chap with a bright future. I don’t want to wake up in my house with a dead body. I don’t want to have issues. Go out there, win, and be focused.’ Ever since then, I’ve been doing my thing.

“Today happens to be my wedding and I’m preparing. I don’t have issues with anyone. There’s no threat on my life and I’ve never had one from the chief. Chief is my mentor and we’re good.”

Also, the former aviation minister released a statement via his media aide, Jubril Oladimeji Olaiya, debunking what many insinuated may have transpired in the video. He said, “The allegation that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a violent man that threatened any of his staff with a hammer is false. The video was doctored with a fake voiceover 3 years after the event took place to give a false narrative.

“There was no threat or assault on the individual in the video and he has come out to say so publicly. He has also pointed the finger at the individual who doctored and sponsored this video and accused her of trying to kill him on several occassions.

“The video of his testimony is above. It is pertinent to note that the video was shot in 2018 and Chief Fani-Kayode had no idea that his estranged wife was filming him. She did the voiceover in 2021 purposely to damage him and portray him in a bad light.

“The reason he had a hammer in his hand was because he and his staff were hanging new pictures on the wall in his sitting room and the two individuals that were in the video with Chief Fani-Kayode have attested to this.

“On the allegations made by other domestic staff, each procured through financial inducements by the mastermind of this evil plot, Chief Fani-Kayide categorically denies the allegations.

“He has never sexually molested any of his staff and the young lady called Antonia Uchenna certainly does not meet up to his specification in terms of looks. To say the least he finds her patently unattractive. She lied about everything and she is nothing but a disturbed, sorry and embittered soul.

“Chief Fani-Kayode has instituted both criminal and civil proceedings against her for her falsehood so she will have every opportunity to prove her wild allegations in court just as the other individuals that swore to fake affidavits against Chief Fani-Kayode, commit perjury against him and that were paid to orchestrate these malicious falsehoods will.

“If the individuals have nothing to hide why are they running from the police? Chief Fani-Kayode has over 55 staff in his house and many were approached with inducements to lie against him by the mastermind of this smear. We have evidence of this and it will be presented. She has also threatened the lives of many of the staff.

“Apart from that, she has approached a number of ex-staff to do the same most of whom have rejected her offer and have refused to lie. The whole thing is a well-orchestrated, well-funded smear campaign to tarnish FFK’s image but he remains undeterred.

Those behind it will be brought to justice and they will be exposed. We look forward to seeing them in court.”

Ever since the duo’s marriage crashed in late 2020 over Chikwendu’s domestic violence claim and Fani-Kayode’s counter-claim of infidelity, both parties have been in a legal tussle for the custody of their children.

