Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has showered praises on his third wife, Regina-Hanson Amonoo, his Ghanaian wife, for coming to his defence amidst claims of abuse by his estranged fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The praises were showered on Regina, on Sunday — less than 24 hours after she defended the ex-minister over allegations of abuse levelled against him by Precious Chikwendu, his fourth and estranged wife.

Fani-Kayode has been in a heated tussle with Chikwendu for the custody of their four children since their marriage of seven years collapsed last year. The former beauty queen had earlier alleged that the ex-minister abused her on numerous occasions while they were still together — a claim Fani-Kayode dismissed, while alleging that she is not only a pathological liar but a sufferer of bipolar disorder.

Amid the face-off between the pair, Hansoon-Amonoo had in a statement on Saturday debunked Chikwendu’s allegations, while backing Fani-Kayode.

In an ostensible reaction to her ‘kind gesture,’ the ex-minister took to his social media pages to commend the Ghanaian, while reiterating his love for her.

Fani-Kayode also described Regina, his third wife, as “my everything” who always stands by him even when he makes mistakes

“The one and only and the best of the best. As faithful as always and as constant as the northern star. Even where I made the wrong choices you forgave and stood by me. You are my everything. Love you forever G!” he wrote.

This is not the first time Fani-Kayode will be applauding Regina for backing him whenever there are controversies.

He had last year described her as the “most powerful force in his life” after she came to his defense amid allegations of domestic violence reports against him.

The ex-minister tied the knot with Gina Hall in 1997 after which he married Chikwendu in 2014. Fani-Kayode had earlier married Saratu Attah in 1987 but the duo split three years later. In 1991, the ex-minister also married Yemisi Adeniji but they were separated by 1995.

