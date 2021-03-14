Regina Hanson-Amonoo, the third wife of Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has waded into the ongoing custody battle between her husband and his estranged fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Chikwendu had claimed that theirs was a violent union and that the ex-minister physically abused her while they were married. She also accused him of beating her up on several occasions including when she was pregnant. In addition, she said, she Fani-Kayode has prevented her from seeing her four children for more than six months.

The ex-beauty queen, who is demanding custody of their four sons, made the allegations in an affidavit she deposed in support of an originating motion brought pursuant to Section 69 of the Child’s Rights Act, 2003. She is also asking for N3.5m for the monthly upkeep of their sons.

Fani-Kayode countered her, describing her as a pathological lawyer and a sufferer of bipolar disorder.

But in a statement on Saturday, Amonoo claimed Chikwendu had written defamatory and scandalous things about her husband which were false.

‘‘Precious Chikwendu, a strange woman that he took under his roof, married under law and custom, and lived with for seven years. Who are you trying to fool? You are nothing but a wretched ingrate and God will punish you and all your siblings for your ingratitude and lies.

‘‘Precious, you are just a sick woman and a big liar. I know you collected over half a million USD dollars from Femi within the first few months of meeting him for a fake investment. We have witnesses to prove it and remember that you even asked me to thank him for it. I also know he set you up in one business or the other four times in seven years and got you offices etc. but you squandered it all,’’ she said in a statement to PremiumTimes.

In October 2020, Hanson-Amonoo who lives in Ghana, debunked rumours that their marriage had packed up, insisting that their 24-year-old union which produced a daughter remains rock-solid irrespective of any woman in the picture.

The businesswoman cum pastor explained that she allowed Fani-Kayode to marry Chikwendu despite their union because he told her he was a bit lonely and needed somebody.

Although she earlier claimed that she liked Chikwendu, that now appears to be history as both women are no longer friends.

Continuing in her statement she said, ‘‘You knew he was still married to me because you and I spoke countless times on the phone and you even stayed in my room and wore my clothes.

‘‘You had nothing when he took you in, you are so ungrateful. Six of your relatives lived in my house for six years and they were all depending on Femi for food, upkeep, medical bills, and school fees. Even your sister’s wedding was paid for by him.’’

Like her husband, Hanson-Amonoo also described Chikwendu as a pathological liar and a slanderer whose lies will be proven in court.

“When you came to my husband and took over my home you and your family were like hungry refugees. You had nothing but rubber slippers and you were desperate for help.

“My husband sent three of your siblings to the best schools for seven years and took care of their every need yet you now slander him and insult him not minding the effect it will have on your own children. That in itself proves that you are insane.

“You say he has mental issues meanwhile you were the one that was locked up in a mental hospital for one month after trying to kill him and his children. You stayed in the home of a man with mental problems for six years and allowed your mother, Aunty, two brothers, and sisters to stay there too?” She asked.

