The father of one of the 39 students abducted from the College of Agriculture and Mechanization in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, Mr Ibrahim Shamaki, has died from a heart attack.

Ibrahim was the father of Fatima Shamaki, one of the girls captured in a video that was released by bandits responsible for the abduction.

It was gathered that the deceased took ill after getting news of his daughter’s abduction. He was said to have later died on Friday evening after a heart attack.

The news of Ibrahim’s death broke hours after the state government met with representatives of the grieving parents of the missing students at the Government House.

Meanwhile, Fatima Shamaki and her colleagues are still in captivity with the bandits.

It would be recalled that the group of armed bandits attacked the school on March 12, 2021.

However, the military said it promptly responded to the attack as troops of Quick Response Force of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army mobilised to prevent the bandits from kidnapping the staff and students of the school.

The security agents said as soon as they stormed the school, they engaged the bandits in a gun duel, leading to the rescue of 180 students. The bandits, however, made away with 39.

The Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said his government will not negotiate with bandits in the state amid the rising spate of killings and kidnappings in the state.

