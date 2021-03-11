An unfortunate incidence occurred about two weeks ago at Rev Kuti Memorial Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State

Two Wednesday ago precisely, a group of JSS 1 male students, three in number accosted a JSS 2 female student at Oke Bode area of Abeokuta while she was on her way home after school hours.

She was given a serious beating for simply refusing the advances of one of the JSS 1 boys who reportedly toasted her and she refused to give in.

Unfortunately, the young girl didn’t immediately report the matter to her parents at home even though she was seriously weak. She came up with a cooked up story and the parents started treating her not knowing she had an injury as well as internal bleeding.

After a few days when the pain refused to subside, she confessed what transpired that caused her the injury and her parents reported the matter to the school principal on Monday the following week after the school resumed from mid-term break.

The principal fished out the culprits and they were immediately suspended and handed over to the National School Crime Prevention Corps attached to the school for rehabilitation.

The culprits’ parents were invited the next day to ascertain the level of damage to the young girl and were asked to foot her hospital bills. Unfortunately, her condition got worse such that General Hospital Ijaye where she was being treated had to refer her to Federal Medical Centre, Idiaba, Abeokuta where the young girl was placed on life support machine.

However, on Thursday of the same week, the girl died and this prompted the school authorities to hand over the culprits, the three JSS1 students to the police where they were detained at Ibara police station

The case is still unfolding as the three students are still considered minors. Details later…..

Like this: Like Loading...