Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Nigeria is competing with bandits to recruit unemployed youths.

Nigeria has a population of 200 million whith over 60 per cent made up of youths.

Speaking at the colloquium to mark his 69th birthday on Monday, the former governor of Lagos also said Nigeria is under-policed while grappling with a high rate of unemployment.

“We are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed; 33 percent unemployed,” he said.

Tinubu also urged the Federal Government to recruit at least 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army, adding that taking this step will boost Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

“We are under-policed and we are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed. Recruit 50 million youths into the army and take away from their recruitment source, what they will eat cassava, corn, will grow here.”

“Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can hold a gun, who can handle a gun, who can cock and shoot is technically competent to repair a tractor in the farm,” he said.

