The federal government has budgeted N10.6 billion for the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines to the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory, whilea total of N2.1billion was budgeted for the procurement of PPE and AEFI kits. Punch is reporting.

In the document containing the budget details, Kano state has the highest budgetary allocation with N685.4million, while Lagos state, the epicenter of the pandemic, earmarked N558.6million for the transportation of the vaccine. Bayelsa state has the lowest budgetary allocation for transportation with N121 million.

The budget was presented to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) alongside representatives of the federal ministry of health, on Thursday, in a meeting.

On Friday, Nigeria commenced its COVID-19 vaccination with doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was first administered to health workers in Abuja.

The vaccination has been divided into phases. One of the phases includes the distribution of the vaccines to states that have met the requirements of storage and facilities.

However, the NGF appealed to the federal government to support the logistics and inoculation activities to states.

“Following extensive discussions on the vaccine administration, governors called on the Federal Government to take necessary steps to support logistics and inoculation activities in states and resolved to take the following actions to ensure a smooth vaccine roll-out exercise across the country,” Kayode Fayemi, chairman of NGF, noted in a communiqué.

