The Federal Government of Nigeria has jammed Radio Biafra in Lagos.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) made the announcement Monday night.

NBC said it intercepted the signals, which were transmitted to most part of the nation’s commercial hub, Lagos

“The illegal Radio, which broadcasts incendiary messages, is notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and inciting content”, a statement read.

Quoting the National Broadcasting Commission Act, CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, chapter 2, subsection 2, the NBC said that; “No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast, from anywhere in Nigeria, except under and in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

It also quoted Section 15.4.1 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code which provides that: “The Police shall prosecute any person engaged in any form of broadcasting or in possession of any broadcast equipment or apparatus in the country without a Licence or Permit for the purpose.”

Consequently, the Commission warned the general public that anybody who attempts to operate broadcast in Nigeria without legal authorisation of the National Broadcasting Commission, will be prosecuted and the equipment, confiscated according to Law.

NBC said the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police have been requested to bring the culprits to book.