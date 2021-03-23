Breaking NewsOther News

FG to begin ‘lifestyle audit’ for people with questionable wealth

Following the legalization of lifestyle audit, the Federal Government has set up a department set up under the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to look into those who flaunt questionable wealth.

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari Special Assistant on social media says there will be graft agencies to investigate certain lifestyles in Nigeria.

She took to Twitter to say that anyone with an extravagant lifestyle in Nigeria can be called upon at any given time by the government.

In her tweet, she stated that Lifestyle auditing is now legal in Nigeria for both young men and women are to produce evidence of their sources of wealth.

