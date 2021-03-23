Following the legalization of lifestyle audit, the Federal Government has set up a department set up under the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to look into those who flaunt questionable wealth.

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari Special Assistant on social media says there will be graft agencies to investigate certain lifestyles in Nigeria.

She took to Twitter to say that anyone with an extravagant lifestyle in Nigeria can be called upon at any given time by the government.

In her tweet, she stated that Lifestyle auditing is now legal in Nigeria for both young men and women are to produce evidence of their sources of wealth.

Here’s her tweet;

Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford, can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.

–@ICPC_PE — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) March 22, 2021

