The Federal Government, on Tuesday, launched the Nigerian Temporary Passport (NTP) for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Speaking during the launch which held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the NTP is a new genre of passport that will be issued at Nigerian embassies and high commissions to Nigerians who want to return home without a readily available passport.

The Street Journal learned that the NTP, a travel document designed for a one-way journey to Nigeria only, replaces the Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) which is issued to Nigerians to return home in emergency situations in cases where their passport goes missing.

The temporary passport is ICAO compliant and is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel.

Also speaking at the event, Muhammad Babandede, the comptroller-general of the NIS, described it as a catalyst to Nigeria’s desire for effective identity management.

He noted that the ETC posed a huge security threat to Nigeria and the global community because “it was an ordinary paper devoid of necessary security features of a travel document”.

Babandede added that the passport has a chip and surface personalisation which is an enhancement of the current Electronic Passport Management System (EPMS).

