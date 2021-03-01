Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 50-year-old man with a human skull and two badly-roasted human arms in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state.

CSP Joseph, however, debunked the rumours trending on social media that a man of God was caught with 17 fingers, human skulls and some parts of a human being in Akure.

The statement read in part:

“The only report of suspected ritualist in the state was reported on Thursday at Idoani where a 50-year-old man was caught with a human skull and two arms badly roasted.

“The writer claimed that the bearer of the skulls and other body parts, Mr Kolawole Paul, a man of God, was caught in Alagbaka area of Akure. There was no such arrest anywhere in Akure.

“However, it suffices to say that the suspect is not a Pastor neither was he caught anywhere near Alagbaka and his name is not Kolawole Paul,’’ Joseph said.

According to him, an investigation has commenced and details will be made known to the public soon.

Like this: Like Loading...