The Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja, the country’s capital, Tuesday morning was gutted by fire.

According to The Nation, Mohammed Yerima, Director of Army Public Relations and a Brigadier General, said the outbreak resulted from a minor electrical fault that sparked the fire at one of the offices.

Yerima was quoted as saying that the headquarters was undergoing a renovation that involves electrical repairs at some offices.

He added that the firefighters at the headquarters have already extinguished the fire as they released the statement.

“Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning,” Yerima said.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of a minor electrical fault in one of the offices. The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.”

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident, and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”

Like this: Like Loading...