A fire outbreak, on Friday, razed the artists’ village in Osogbo, Osun state capital, leading to the destruction of artwork worth millions of naira.

The incident which occurred in the early hours razed the entire building and the property therein.

Mr Femi Johnson, the coordinator of the artists’ village, while taking journalists on a tour of the burnt facility, said artworks destroyed in the inferno were worth millions of naira.

According to him, the cabins and wardrobe burnt to ashes were full of carvings, batik material, woodworks and other art materials.

“Someone got to the village early in the morning and informed me of the incident and on getting to the scene too, I suspected that some people were burning bush and probably the fire spread to the building later in the night because there is no electricity in the structure”, he said.

Also speaking, the State Fire service spokesperson, Mr Adekunle Ibrahim said the incident was reported around 12:09 am and on getting to the scene, the building was completely burnt, adding that nothing could be salvaged.

“We are suspecting arson because the artists’ village was not connected to the electricity, eliminating the possibility of electrical surge but we are still investigating the cause of the inferno,” he said.

