There was pandemonium on Tuesday, at Idigba Olomi Village, Ogbomoso, Surulere North Local Government Area of Oyo State when some bandits attacked a Fulani settlement.

It was gathered that at least five people were injured in the bloody.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Oyo State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya said:

“Early this morning, the command paraded a suspect for alleged attack on Fulani settlement in Ogbomoso.

“At about 0124hrs early this morning, we were called by Miyetti Allah Chairman Ogbomosho branch “Muhammad Mahmud” that, there was an attack at the Fulani settlement in Idigba Olomi by some hoodlums numbering about six.

“The Agro Ranger in Ogbomosho /Oyo Axis swung into action and a suspect named Tajudeen Sheu in a Vigilante Group of Nigeria attire was arrested”.

He stated further that items recovered from the suspect include, One red Bajaj motorcycle with Osun registration number EKG 100 UP; one Single barrel local gun, cutlasses, petrol in ragolis bottle, torch light and a local charm.

The NSCDC added that all the six victims of the attack were rescued and taken to the hospital in Ogbomoso.

Speaking further, the NSCDC boss gave the names of the victims as Shuaibu Yusuf, Sule Adamu, Salihu Yusuf, Salihu Musa, Saliiu Yusuf, Yahu Adamu and Dinbi Ado.

It was gathered that upon interrogation, the suspect, Tajudeen said that he was attacked by an unknown person in the night and that was why he reinforced five other members for the attack.

While parading the suspect, the commandant warned Oyo residents not to take the law into their hands but to report complaints to security agencies, especially NSCDC in their neighbourhood.

