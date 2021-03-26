A former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Oyeabo Ihejirika, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This development was contained in a statement on Friday by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Director of Press and Media to the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Mohammed said that Buni, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), formally received Ihejirika into the APC.

“Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by Jigawa governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Farouk Aliyu,” he said.

He quoted Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South-East generally.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South-East closer to the centre.”

Governor Buni added that the party looked forward to more of APC presence in the South-East.

Ihejirika’s defection comes a few months after the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, controversially defected to the APC. Umahi’s defection was greeted with rancour in the South-East zone of the Peoples Democratic Party.

