Former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatad Ahmed and his wife, Omolewa have obviously been spending their time out of power bonding and reconnecting as man and wife, following the eight years they spent in office meeting the needs of the people of Kwara State.

The resultant effect of that bonding and reconnection is the arrival of their bouncing baby boy.

Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki who is also a former first lady of the state, broke the cheerful new on social media while congratulating them on their latest addition.

She said, “My sincere congratulations to my dear sister, former First Lady of Kwara @AhmedOmolewa and HE @AbdulfataAhmed on the birth of their baby! Sending you a lot of love.”

Unknown to many, while the former governor is a practicing Muslim, his wife, Omolewa is a practicing Christian and a Deaconess but they have both successfully managed their home without allowing their different religions to come in between their happiness and marriage.

Like this: Like Loading...