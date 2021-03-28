A former technical director in the then Nigeria Football Association, Chief Kashimawo Laloko is dead.

Laloko who was a football talent hunter reportedly died on Sunday morning (28 March).

He was known for being the arrowhead of Pepsi Football Academy which raised many football talents in Nigeria.

He was at some point in his career, the national coach of The Gambia.

Laloko who had the chieftaincy title of the Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland, Ogun State will be buried at his Gbonagun residence in Abeokuta at 3.00 pm, on Monday March 29th.

