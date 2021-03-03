Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday convicted two fraudsters, Komolafe Olajide and Olaniyi Omobolaji over fraudulent impersonation.

The offence by the fraudsters is contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i), punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the Cyber Crimes Prohibition, Prevention Act, 2015.

The swindlers were convicted on a separate count charge of fraudulent impersonation preferred against them by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Komolafe, 30, who claims to be a Computer Science graduate from Osun State University was arrested on January 22, 2021.

In the course of investigation, some incriminating documents were said to have been recovered from the email of the fraudsters. Upon arraignment on an amended charge after a plea bargain agreement, the swindlers pleaded guilty.

Justice Abubakar thereafter convicted and sentenced Komolafe to six months imprisonment with an option of N300, 000 (Three hundred thousand naira) fine. Apart from the conviction of the fraudster, he was also ordered to restitute a total sum of N1, 319,708.85k (One million, three hundred and nineteen thousand, seven hundred and eight naira eighty-five kobo).

The court equally ordered the forfeiture of his iPhone 12, Samsung S5 and Samsung Galaxy S6 mobile phones, one MacBook, one Toyota Corolla 2008 model, one Toyota Venza 2013 model, and one Toyota Camry 2013 model cars, including a 4 bedroom bungalow.

Justice Mohammed Abubakar convicted and sentenced Olaniyi to four months imprisonment with an option of N100, 000 (One hundred thousand naira) fine. He was equally ordered to forfeit a Samsung A51mobile phone and a Lexus ES 330 car to the Federal Government.

In a related development, the Commission recently secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters before Justice Abubakar. They are Olawale Ibrahim Damilare, Goodluck Sambo Olatayo, Mathew Anuoluwapo Awoniyi and Samson Olawale Ayomide. They pleaded guilty to one-count amended charge of fraudulent Impersonation contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) 1 and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015. In view of the guilty plea by the fraudsters, the prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran, reviewed the case and urged the Court to convict the defendants accordingly. Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced the fraudster, Olawale Ibrahim Damilare and Goodluck Sambo Olatayo, to three months and four months imprisonment respectively, while Matthew Anuoluwapo Awoniyi and Samson Olawale Ayomide were also convicted and sentenced to seven and eight months respectively. Justice Abubakar ordered the fraudsters to refund various sums to their victims: Olawale, $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars); Olatayo, $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars); Awoniyi, $100 USD and Two Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand Naira (N232, 000) and Ayomide, $4,000 (Four Thousand United States Dollars).

