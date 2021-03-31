The new restrictions were announced after the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in France surpassed 5,000 on Tuesday.

The figure is the highest number this year and more than when France went into its second lockdown in November.

Mr Macron asked the French public to avoid gatherings over the Easter period.

“During this period that is being marked by a number of religious events, I know that I can count on you to avoid private gatherings, parties, with friends, family and people who are near and dear”, he said.

“And I really insist on that point because it is on those occasions that we contaminate ourselves.”

Thousands of schools have closed and the government shut non-essential stores 10 days ago and limited people’s movements in Paris and other regions grappling with the virus.

Health minister Olivier Veran told parliament: “We will not let doctors be in a situation where they have to choose among patients”.

He said the next 24-48 hours would be key in assessing the impact of the measures that were introduced 10 days ago and that the government was ready to take additional measures if necessary.

A government source told Reuters three scenarios were being considered to stem rising infections.