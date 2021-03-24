A renewed cult war at Okija in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has left at least four persons dead and one admitted in the hospital.

Anambra, in the last few months, has been gripped by cult-related activities and at least seven persons in Okija have lost their lives under similar circumstances.

Last week, a young man was beheaded in the presence of his nonagenarian mother and taken away by suspected cultists, National Accord Newspaper reports.

It was gathered that three persons were killed on Monday, while the latest victim, who hailed from Umuatuegwu village, was hit by a stray bullet when rival cults were exchanging gunfire.

A member of the community said members of the cult groups created tension in the area as they continued to harass each other at the busy Nkwo Okija Market.

“As I am speaking, there is commotion at the Nkwo Market and the disturbing thing is that these boys are using the opportunity to extort money from people.

“Those who refuse to give them money usually have their cars torched. The development has forced many people to hurriedly leave the market for their homes,” the source said.

It was gathered that police personnel had been deployed in the area, amid expectation that normalcy will return to the town soon.

Like this: Like Loading...