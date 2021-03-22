A group known as the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The shadowy group in a statement by one Umar Amir Shehu said that the attack was an assassination attempt on the governor.

The attack on Governor Ortom occurred on Saturday, March 20.

FUNAM claimed that it carried out the assault as revenge for the governor’s actions against the Fulani people. It said 11 of its members executed that raid, noting that the governor escaped because of a slight technical communication error.

FUNAM said, “Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators. Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.”

The group also threatened to sponsor attacks on Ortom, any state or individual that opposes the implementation of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA).