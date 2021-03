The former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, 12 other governors as well as some ministers and senators have been appointed as members of a Contact/Strategy Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

The announcement of the 61-member committee was made by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoehede.

According to the statement titled ‘Governor Badaru Chairs 61-Member APC Contact/Strategy Committee’ issued on Monday, Akpanudoehede, said members of the committee are expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Amongst members of the Contact/Strategy Committee are a former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; ex-Speakers House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara; and 12 governors.

“The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni has approved the constitution of a high-powered 61-member Contact/Strategy Committee for the APC.

“This is part of ongoing efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition our great party.”

“The high-powered committee will be inaugurated by the CECPC National Chairman, on Tuesday 23rd March, 2021, by 2:00pm at the APC National Secretariat,” the statement added.

See full list of committee members below

1. H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Chairman

2. H.E. (Sen.) Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege – Member

3. H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello – Member

4. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum – Member

5. H.E. Alh. Inuwa Yahaya – Member

6. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule – Member

7. H.E. (Hon) Aminu Bello Masari – Member

8. H.E. Simon Bako Lalong – Member

9. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Member

10. H.E. Dapo Abiodun – Member

11. H.E. (Sen.) Hope Uzodinma – Member

12. H.E. David Nweze Umahi – Member

13. H.E. Alh. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Member

14. H.E. (Sen.) Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako – Member

15. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Danjuma Goje – Member

16. H.E (Sen.) Kashim Shettima – Member

17. H.E. (Sen.) Ibikunle Amosun – Member

18. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Member

19. H.E. Timipre Sylva – Member

20. H.E. Rauf Aregbesola – Member

21. H.E. (Dr) Chris Ngige – Member

22. H.E. (Sen) George Akume – Member

23. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Member

24. Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruq – Member

25. Mallam Adamu Adamu – Member

26. H.E. Akinwunmi Ambode – Member

27. H.E. Mohammed A. Abubakar – Member

28. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Adamu Aliero – Member

29. H.E. Gbenga Daniel – Member

30. H.E. Sullivan Chime – Member

31. H.E. (Sen.) Iyiola Omisore – Member

32. H.E. Mamadu Aliyu Shinkafi – Member

33. H.E. Saidu Dakingari – Member

34. Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole – Member

35. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara – Member

36. Sen. Julius Ali Ucha – Member

37. Sen. Ganiyu Solomon – Member

38. Sen. Margaret Okadigbo – Member

39. Sen. Jibrin Wowo – Member

40. Sen. Anthony Oduma Agbo – Member

41. Sen. Robert Ajayi Boroffice – Member

42. Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa – Member

43. Sen. Khairat Gwadabe – Member

44. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Member

45. Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila – Member

46. Hon. Usman Mohammed – Member

47. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – Member

48. Hon. Abubakar Lado Suleja – Member

49. Hon. Makinde Peter Abiola – Member

50. Hon. Blessing David Onuoha – Member

51. Alh. Kashim Imam – Member

52. Mrs. Mimi Drubibi Adzape – Member

53. Olorugun Emerhor Ortega – Member

54. Obong Umana Okon Umana – Member

55. Prince B.B Apugo – Member

56. Chief Ify Ugo Okoye – Member

57. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Member

58. Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman – Member

59. Princess (Hon) Miriam Onuoha – Member

60. Ideato C. Ideato Okoli – Member

61. Dr. Ikechi Emenike – SecretaryCommittee

